Tesla Superchargers Spotted In India Even As EV Maker Said To Face Fresh Regulatory Roadblock

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) V2 superchargers have been spotted in India ahead of the electric vehicle maker’s entry in the world’s fifth largest automobile market in the world.

What Happened: Images of V2 150 kW paired supercharging units with two plugs on a stall were shared by Tesla Club India on Twitter, a fan group that shares updates related to the electric vehicle maker in India.

The twitter post does not reveal the location or any other details of the supercharger.

The twitter post does not reveal the location or any other details of the supercharger.

Why It Matters: The electric vehicle maker had initially aimed to enter India in 2021 but has been lobbying with the Indian government to lower import taxes on electric vehicles before it begins selling cars in the country.

Musk tweeted in July to say that the import duties in India are the highest in the world. It says that India's duty structure would not make its business in the country a "viable proposition."

Tesla's request for a tax cut had raised a furore among the domestic automakers regarding their investment in the country. According to local media reports on Monday, the government has asked Tesla "to present a blueprint of investment for any tax cuts."

Tesla has been ramping up hiring in India and has named Manuj Khurana, a former executive of India's investment promotion body Invest India, to lead its policy and business development efforts in the country.

Tesla is also known to be scouting for dealership locations in key Indian cities.

