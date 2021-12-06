 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Superchargers Spotted In India Even As EV Maker Said To Face Fresh Regulatory Roadblock
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 06, 2021 1:45am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Superchargers Spotted In India Even As EV Maker Said To Face Fresh Regulatory Roadblock

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) V2 superchargers have been spotted in India ahead of the electric vehicle maker’s entry in the world’s fifth largest automobile market in the world.

What Happened: Images of V2 150 kW paired supercharging units with two plugs on a stall were shared by Tesla Club India on Twitter, a fan group that shares updates related to the electric vehicle maker in India.

The twitter post does not reveal the location or any other details of the supercharger.

Why It Matters: The electric vehicle maker had initially aimed to enter India in 2021 but has been lobbying with the Indian government to lower import taxes on electric vehicles before it begins selling cars in the country.

Musk tweeted in July to say that the import duties in India are the highest in the world. It says that India's duty structure would not make its business in the country a "viable proposition."

See Also: India Has Placed These Conditions On Tesla Before It Considers Tax Breaks

Tesla's request for a tax cut had raised a furore among the domestic automakers regarding their investment in the country. According to local media reports on Monday, the government has asked Tesla "to present a blueprint of investment for any tax cuts."

Tesla has been ramping up hiring in India and has named Manuj Khurana, a former executive of India's investment promotion body Invest India, to lead its policy and business development efforts in the country.

Tesla is also known to be scouting for dealership locations in key Indian cities. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 6.42% lower at $1,014.97 a share on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

This Steven Cohen-Backed Startup Wants You To Be Able To Buy/Sell Tesla Stock On A Saturday If Elon Musk Tweets
Nio Names LeasePlan As Preferred Leasing Partner In Norway: What You Need To Know
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Pi Network Concept Token Up 309%
Rivian Gets Maiden Bullish Recommendation Despite Lofty Post-IPO Valuation; 'EV Maker In Catbird's Seat To Take Considerable Market Share'
Elon Musk Criticizes NFTs And Web3, Posts A Famous Urinal Cartoon
EXCLUSIVE: How Selina Is Disrupting The Hospitality Industry, Targeting Millennials + Gen Z And Growing With SPAC Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs IndiaGovernment News Regulations Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com