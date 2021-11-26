China Central Bank Accepts Alibaba Affiliate Ant's Credit Scoring Venture Application
- People's Bank of China accepted an application to set up a personal credit-scoring joint venture backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) fintech affiliate Ant Group's, Reuters reports.
- The new venture Qiantang Credit Rating will be subject to regulatory approval.
- Ant and the state-backed Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd would each own 35% of the venture.
- Other state-backed partners, including Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, would hold 6.5% each.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 3.57% at $131.65 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
