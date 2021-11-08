Apple Supplier TSMC Says It Has Complied With US Request For Data Without Compromising Customer-Related Information

Key Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) said it has responded to a U.S. request for data related to the global chip shortage, Reuters reported, citing the company.

What Happened: The world’s largest chipmaker said it has not disclosed any customer-related information in response to Washington's data request to help mitigate the lingering semiconductor shortage that has hit global automakers and electronics suppliers.

The U.S. government had earlier this year requested several companies to voluntarily provide chip-related data that it said was aimed at boosting supply-chain transparency.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo had warned companies that the U.S. has “other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data.” Companies were required to furnish the data by Nov. 8.

Why It Matters: The data request brings forward key privacy concerns for suppliers. The companies plan to leave out specific details when sharing the information, Reuters noted.

A global chip shortage that has lasted over a year and is expected to stretch to the next year has left automakers like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in a rush to secure supplies and only make their most profitable vehicles first.

Suppliers such as TSMC and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTX) have pledged to spend billions over the coming years to ramp up chip-making capacity.

Price Action: TSMC shares closed marginally down at $117.80 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of TSMC