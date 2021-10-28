Becton Dickinson Inks BARDA Contract For Five Combo Assays
- Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE: BDX) has formed a public-private partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop COVID-19 combination diagnostic tests for core laboratories, hospitals, and point of care.
- The initial award from BARDA is for $24.7 million, with options to extend up to $40.3 million.
- BD said the BARDA collaboration covers developing and FDA 510(k) clearance of five combination tests.
- Specifically, BD will develop a rapid point-of-care antigen test on its BD Veritor system to detect and distinguish SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B called the BD Veritor Plus System Respiratory Panel.
- On the molecular side, BD will develop two assays on the BD Max system and two assays on the BD Cor system.
- The firm will also develop a BD Cor System Respiratory Panel and BD Cor System Respiratory Panel plus Pan-Coronavirus, which will detect and distinguish the same targets as the Max system panels but are intended for use by reference labs or high-throughput diagnostic settings.
- Price Action: BDX shares are down 1.24% at $241.97 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Health Care Contracts General