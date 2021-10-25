Russia Penalizes Google For Retaining Banned Content: Reuters
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google paid Russia over 32 million roubles ($455,079) in fines for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, Reuters reports.
- Russia last week said it would seek to penalize Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover later this month for regularly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube.
- Google's representatives had expressed a desire to engage in dialogue and had paid over 32 million roubles in outstanding fines.
- Russian federal executive agency watchdog Roskomnadzor said it has the technical capability to slow down the speed of YouTube, but that administrative measures are currently sufficient.
- Around 2,650 pieces of illegal content on Google's internet resources remained undeleted as of the start of October.
- Google cited technical difficulties for failure to remove all the banned content.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed 0.11% higher at $2,775.46 on Monday.
