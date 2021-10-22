 Skip to main content

Drilling Deep: Using a Helper If Amazon is Fulfilling Your Shipments
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
October 22, 2021 11:00am   Comments
First, you become a third-party seller on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Then maybe you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) to fulfill those shipments, taking it off your hands but requiring payment to Amazon for its services.

And then to make your life easier, you might hire an outside consultant to help you navigate FBA.

That is what GETIDA does. Its co-founder, Yoni Mazor, will join co-host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast this week to discuss what his company does as well as some of the quirks of the FBA program.

Also on the podcast: Kingston reviews key numbers in the still-rising diesel market.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

