Drilling Deep: Using a Helper If Amazon is Fulfilling Your Shipments

First, you become a third-party seller on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Then maybe you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) to fulfill those shipments, taking it off your hands but requiring payment to Amazon for its services.

And then to make your life easier, you might hire an outside consultant to help you navigate FBA.

That is what GETIDA does. Its co-founder, Yoni Mazor, will join co-host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast this week to discuss what his company does as well as some of the quirks of the FBA program.

Also on the podcast: Kingston reviews key numbers in the still-rising diesel market.

