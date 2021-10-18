 Skip to main content

Baidu Shares Pop On China's Next Antitrust Move To Rein Alibaba, Tencent
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 9:27am   Comments
  • China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is debating rules to make articles on Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) WeChat messaging app available via search engines like Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU), Bloomberg reports
  • It could divert advertising revenue away from services like WeChat or Douyin toward search engines like Baidu. 
  • China is also considering making short videos from ByteDance's Douyin show up in searches.
  • China aims to order companies from Tencent to ByteDance Ltd to permit rivals access and display their content in search results.
  • The policy could mark a significant advance to break down barriers among China's internet giants, especially Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).
  • It could lead to U.S. regulators requiring Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to open up public posts on WhatsApp to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google searches.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 2.79% at $168.20 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

