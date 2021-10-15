FollowFriday: 8 Twitter Accounts For Space Industry Coverage, News And Deals

One stock sector that has seen new investors enter for more exposure in 2021 is space. With the costs of rockets getting less expensive and new space startups going public via SPACs, investors are more interested in finding winners in the sector.

For this week's Follow Friday, Benzinga takes a look at eight space-related Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) accounts to follow.

Michael Sheetz: A “space reporter” for CNBC, Michael Sheetz is one of the top accounts to follow on Twitter for news in the sector and updates on public companies and contracts won. Sheetz has interviewed many of the top space-related companies and is usually one of the first to land scoops on big news in the sector.

Andrew Chanin: The Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO) launched in April 2019 and is a pure-play ETF holding a basket of space stocks. Procure CEO Andrew Chanin is a great account to follow on Twitter for space news and coverage. He has been featured in interviews across major news outlets for his take on all things space. UFO has assets of $121.5 million under management.

Elon Musk: Known best as the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon Musk is also the founder of SpaceX, one of the largest space companies in the world. Valued at $100 billion in a recent funding round, the company remains privately held. Musk often shares updates on SpaceX on his Twitter.

Musk has also been known to provide updates in his ongoing feud with Jeff Bezos on Twitter in a battle between SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Jeff Bezos: The founder of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is also the founder of one of the top private space companies and leaders in the space industry, Blue Origin.

Following Bezos on Twitter could give people an inside look at updates and launches, including when Bezos himself ventured up to space.

Virgin Galactic: One of the largest publicly traded pure-play space companies is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) with a market capitalization of over $6 billion. The company founded by Sir Richard Branson has taken people to space and has plans for continued commercial space tourism in the future.

The account has 483,000 followers and has pinned the video of Branson’s flight to space.

NASA: With 49 million followers, NASA is one of the largest space-related accounts on Twitter. The account shares updates on contracts and space news. One of the best reasons to follow the NASA account is to get live feeds of NASA space missions.

NASA also has a great tagline on Twitter with “There’s space for everybody.”

Space Force: The newest branch of the U.S. military, the U.S. Space Force is a space-related agency. For anyone following space stocks and news in the sector, it is another resource for updates and contract wins.

Rocket Lab: Another publicly-traded space company to follow on Twitter is Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB), a company that went public via SPAC merger. The company is a partner on many launches and winning contracts which are often shared on Twitter.

