Sir David Amess, Conservative Member Of UK Parliament, Stabbed To Death At Constituency Meeting

Sir David Amess, a member of the U.K. Parliament, was fatally stabbed during a constituency meeting at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town in Essex, England.

The Crime: Amess, 69, was a member of the ruling Conservative Party who was in the midst of a meeting with voters when he was assaulted by a knife-wielding man at around 12:03 p.m. local time. Essex police said Amess was treated for injuries but died at the scene of the attack.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered," the police said in a statement, who did not identify the suspect.

Amess’ death marks the second time in five years that an incumbent member of Parliament was killed while in office. In 2016, Jo Cox, a Labour Party parliamentarian, was shot and stabbed multiple times while on her way to a constituency meeting at a library in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

A Life In Public Service: Amess held jobs as a teacher, an underwriter and a recruitment consultant before winning election to Parliament in 1983 representing Basildon; he switched to nearby Southend West in the 1997 election.

In Parliament, Amess authored numerous pieces of legislation, most notably the animal rights Protection Against Cruel Tethering Act in 1988 and the Warm Homes and Energy Conservation Act of 2000 that addressed the growing problem of fuel poverty in the nation. He was also a highly vocal supporter of Brexit.

Amess was knighted in 1995. He published “Ayes & Ears: A Survivor's Guide to Westminster” last December, a book recalling his experiences and observations of the inner workings of Parliament.

Photo: Sir David Amess posing with a pair of ponies in front of Parliament Square last February. Photo by Slingerdoris / Wikimedia Commons.