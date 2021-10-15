 Skip to main content

Why Are PagSeguro Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGSclarified a "negligible" impact to 2022 revenue and net income from the Brazilian Central Bank hearing 89/2021 on capping debit and prepaid card transaction interchange fees.
  • PagSeguro considered the various moving parts and, analyzing internal data, ran multiple hypothetical scenarios.
  • The conclusion was regardless of the outcome of the public hearing. The impact will be slightly positive for PagSeguro from 2023 from expected cost savings in the acquiring business interchange. 
  • PagSeguro's complimentary payments businesses of acquiring and cards issuance create a natural hedge for the company. 
  • Price Action: PAGS shares traded higher by 4.44% at $36.71 on the last check Friday.

