Why Are PagSeguro Shares Trading Higher Today?
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) clarified a "negligible" impact to 2022 revenue and net income from the Brazilian Central Bank hearing 89/2021 on capping debit and prepaid card transaction interchange fees.
- PagSeguro considered the various moving parts and, analyzing internal data, ran multiple hypothetical scenarios.
- The conclusion was regardless of the outcome of the public hearing. The impact will be slightly positive for PagSeguro from 2023 from expected cost savings in the acquiring business interchange.
- PagSeguro's complimentary payments businesses of acquiring and cards issuance create a natural hedge for the company.
- Related Content: PagSeguro Shares Pop On Q3 Preliminary Results, Names New COO
- Price Action: PAGS shares traded higher by 4.44% at $36.71 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Movers Tech Trading Ideas