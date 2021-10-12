 Skip to main content

EU To Investigate Nvidia's Arm Deal: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 6:55am   Comments
  • The EU antitrust regulators will launch a thorough investigation into NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) $54 billion bid for SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) backed chip designer Arm Ltd, Reuters reports.
  • Nvidia's concessions were insufficient to address competition concerns. Nvidia offered behavioral remedies.
  • The EU competition enforcer did not seek feedback from rivals and customers on the concessions, proving their insufficiency.
  • Related Content: How Is Nvidia Trying To Win The Arm Deal?
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.46% at $207.90 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

