EU To Investigate Nvidia's Arm Deal: Reuters
- The EU antitrust regulators will launch a thorough investigation into NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) $54 billion bid for SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) backed chip designer Arm Ltd, Reuters reports.
- Nvidia's concessions were insufficient to address competition concerns. Nvidia offered behavioral remedies.
- The EU competition enforcer did not seek feedback from rivals and customers on the concessions, proving their insufficiency.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.46% at $207.90 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
