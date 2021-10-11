China To Get Stricter With Minor's Gaming Time
- Chinese state media said loopholes allowing minors to bypass new rules aimed at curbing gaming playtime to three hours per week should be removed to "prevent addiction," Reuters reports.
- "On some online trading platforms, there are game account rental and sales businesses, users can bypass the supervision by renting and buying accounts and play online games without restrictions. This means that there are still loopholes for teenagers to enter online gaming, which is worthy of attention," Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper said.
- China recently restricted the weekly video gaming hours of under-18s to three hours a week to combat gaming addiction following complaints from families and schools.
- Some game trading platforms have said that strict measures have been taken to prohibit minors from buying, selling, and renting accounts.
- The Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), reported gains following U.S. - China's "constructive" meet and Meituan's (OTC: MPNGF) antitrust action closure with a penalty of $530 million.
