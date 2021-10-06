 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Vulnerable To EU Antitrust Action - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Vulnerable To EU Antitrust Action - Read Why
  • Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) is susceptible to a European Commission antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology, Reuters reports.
  • The charge could amount to a hefty fine and force it to open its mobile payment system to rivals.
  • The EU officials are working on a so-called statement of objections over Apple Inc's refusal to allow rivals to use contactless payments on phones, Bloomberg reports.
  • The EU narrowed its focus from Apple Pay to just the NFC chip, which Apple Pay can only access. At present, iPhone and Apple Watch users can only make contactless payments using Apple Pay. a
  • Banks and other competitors want the same functionality for their own iPhone apps, but Apple refuses access to the chip.
  • With three other cases against Apple, the EU can penalize companies up to 10% of their global turnover for violating EU rules, or $27.4 billion based on Apple's 2020 revenue.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 0.63% at $142 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Stocks Extend Their Consolidation Ahead of Friday's NFP Data
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Bulls, Bears Can Both Find A Way To Play Apple, Sunrun, Zoom Video Stocks
Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today
This Camera Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Facebook, Apple, Starbucks, Nio And Plug Power
COO Of Apple Trades $49M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com