Biden Administration To Invest Another $1B In COVID-19 At-Home Tests: CNN
- The White House will invest another $1 billion to boost supplies of COVID-19 at-home tests, CNN reports.
- Related Link: Employer Demand For Rapid COVID-19 Tests Deepens Shortage In US
- A White House official said the U.S. will announce a $1 billion investment, which will go toward the "purchase of rapid at-home Covid tests to mobilize our testing manufacturers further to bring more to market."
- In September, President Joe Biden announced a $2 billion investment in rapid testing for community health centers, food banks, and schools.
- The president also announced that retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger would sell at-home rapid test kits at cost for the next three months.
- The official said that the U.S. had produced about 30 million tests per month in recent months, expected to accelerate to 200 million tests per month starting in December.
- The administration will also double the government's free testing program to include 20,000 local pharmacies.
- "With these pharmacy sites added to the thousands of community-based free testing sites, in total, there will be 30,000 free testing sites," the official said.
- Also Read: White House Commits $3B To Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chain: Report
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus DiagnosticsGovernment News Health Care Financing General Best of Benzinga