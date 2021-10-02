Midwestern Governors Create Plan To Build A Regional Network Of Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles
If there were any doubts electric vehicles are not meant to be the future of our roads, local politicians are trying to suggest otherwise. A new memorandum produced by five Midwestern states — Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana and Wisconsin — is meant to solidify the notion that EVs are coming.
What Happened: On Thursday, five Midwestern governors signed an MOU entitled, the Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition (REV), which is meant to “accelerate vehicle electrification in the Midwest.” The plan includes building a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in the region.
While very broad, the ideals of the memo are meant to create jobs and to create a cleaner environment by leveraging the power of both public and private entities. Ultimately, each state is meant to increase its infrastructure to ready itself for electric vehicles; improve economic growth; and advance equality in the region.
"Today's REV Midwest partnership is a bipartisan effort to build the future of mobility and electrification and connect our communities," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. "Our partnership will enable the Midwest to lead on electric vehicle adoption, reduce carbon emissions, spur innovation, and create good-paying jobs."
What Else: The news was somewhat interesting, as it was coupled with some complaints lobbed at both Whitmer and the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) as the latter entity is investing $11.4 billion for the creation of battery manufacturing plants in Tennessee and Kentucky, and not its home state of Michigan.
