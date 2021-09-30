 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yellen Calls On Congress To Raise Debt Ceiling: 'We'll Be Unable to Pay Our Bills For The First Time In American History'
Sam Corey , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
Yellen Calls On Congress To Raise Debt Ceiling: 'We'll Be Unable to Pay Our Bills For The First Time In American History'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on Congress Thursday to raise the debt ceiling in order to prevent the American federal government from defaulting on its debts and ensuing financial chaos. 

“We’ll be unable to pay our bills for the first time in American history,” she said, adding the decision to vote against raising the debt ceiling could provoke a recession. 

What Happened: Yellen was talking before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Several economic topics were discussed — including concerns about the debt, inflation and the recovery of the American economy. 

The most important topic: the upcoming vote to raise the debt ceiling. 

Why It Matters: House Democrats are supporting increasing the debt ceiling so government debts can be paid off, the government can continue functioning and spending on programs like Social Security continues. 

Some of that debt, noted Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY), was created by former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. 

“Raising the debt limit would not authorize more spending, it would simply pay the debt of previous administrations, including the Trump administration,” he said Thursday. 

Republican leadership, led by Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have spoken against raising the debt ceiling. McConnell spoke out against raising the debt ceiling as long as that vote would be coupled with passing the $3.5-trillion infrastructure bill through reconciliation. 

“Democrats won’t get bipartisan help paving a path to partisan recklessness,” he tweeted Tuesday. 

What Else: Both Yellen and Powell touted America’s economic recovery over the last year, and the treasury secretary applauded the passage of federal several stimulus packages. 

“We’re outperforming, the U.S. is outperforming, most other developed countries in the strength of our recovery,” she said. 

Powell said the economy’s strength is slowing mostly because of rising COVID-19 cases.

“Jobs gains averaged 750,000 per month over the last three months,” Powell said, reiterating his lack of concern over runaway inflation in the short term. 

Photo: Darren Halstead via Unsplash.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

15 Charts All Traders Should Look At Every Morning
If You Invested $1,000 In ChargePoint Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Experts React To Market Sell-Off: 'We Prefer The Financials And Banks'
The SPY Falls Off A Cliff As Market Fear Envelops Wall Street: What's Next?
Tech Sector Leads Tuesday Market Sell-Off: What You Need To Know
If You Invested $1,000 In JetBlue Airways Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: debt ceiling Janet YellenGovernment News Politics Economics Federal Reserve General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com