KULR Technology Shares Climb As The US DoT Upgrades Battery Coverage
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:30am   Comments
  • The U.S. Department of Transportation modified KULR Technology Group Inc's (NYSE: KULR) existing DoT Special Permit (SP21139).
  • The upgraded permit now includes transportation reused, refurbished, and retrofitted lithium-ion and metal batteries for recycling, reducing administrative requirements for customers by streamlining real-time operations, which provide substantial cost and time savings.
  • The permit ensures KULR-Tech Safe Case addresses batteries of any condition and provides exceptions from shipping papers and employee training when shipping lithium batteries up to 2.1 kilowatt-hours. 
  • Price Action: KULR shares traded higher by 3.45% at $2.10 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

