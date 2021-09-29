 Skip to main content

Key Takeaways From Russia's Tussle With Google: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 5:33pm   Comments
Key Takeaways From Russia's Tussle With Google: Reuters
  • A Moscow court penalized Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) 6.5 million roubles ($89,535) for failing to content that Russia deemed illegal, Reuters reports.
  • Russia threatened to block YouTube after it deleted Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels, Reuters reports.
  • YouTube defended the deletion citing its COVID-19 misinformation policy.
  • Russia could partially or fully restrict access to YouTube if it failed to reverse the RT channels' restrictions.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.22% at $2,690.42 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

