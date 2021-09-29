Key Takeaways From Russia's Tussle With Google: Reuters
- A Moscow court penalized Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) 6.5 million roubles ($89,535) for failing to content that Russia deemed illegal, Reuters reports.
- Russia threatened to block YouTube after it deleted Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels, Reuters reports.
- YouTube defended the deletion citing its COVID-19 misinformation policy.
- Russia could partially or fully restrict access to YouTube if it failed to reverse the RT channels' restrictions.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.22% at $2,690.42 on Wednesday.
