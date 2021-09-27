 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IRS Intimates Tax Free Status Of Dell-VMware Spin-Off
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Share:
IRS Intimates Tax Free Status Of Dell-VMware Spin-Off
  • The U.S. Internal Revenue Service confirmed the tax-free status of Dell Technologies Inc's (NYSE: DELLplanned spin-off of VMware Inc (NYSE: VMW) for federal income tax purposes.
  • Dell had announced the prearranged spin-off of its 81% equity ownership interest in cloud computing and virtualization technology company VMware. The transaction will translate into two standalone listed companies.
  • Price Action: DELL shares traded lower by 0.84% at $103.01 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DELL + VMW)

Expert Ratings For Dell Technologies
Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Dell Technologies Inc.
Dell Rolls Out Share Buyback Of Up To $5B, Annual Dividend Up To $1B
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
August-Quarter Results Are Ramping Up This Week
Here's Why Goldman Sachs Sees 44% Upside In Dell
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com