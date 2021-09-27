IRS Intimates Tax Free Status Of Dell-VMware Spin-Off
- The U.S. Internal Revenue Service confirmed the tax-free status of Dell Technologies Inc's (NYSE: DELL) planned spin-off of VMware Inc (NYSE: VMW) for federal income tax purposes.
- Dell had announced the prearranged spin-off of its 81% equity ownership interest in cloud computing and virtualization technology company VMware. The transaction will translate into two standalone listed companies.
- Price Action: DELL shares traded lower by 0.84% at $103.01 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
