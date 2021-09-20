 Skip to main content

Podcast: Are Casinos In Macau Doomed?
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Deviate To Win is an interview series featuring executives and investors who have won in business by taking chances and doing things a little bit differently. The podcast is hosted by Jason Ader, founder and CEO of SpringOwl Asset Management, and is produced by Benzinga. 

Last week, casino operators with properties in Macau found themselves caught in the never-ending geopolitical storm between the U.S. and China.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NYSE: MLCO) all fell between 4% and 20%, as concerns about a new regulatory crackdown in Macau rippled through markets. 

On the latest episode of Deviate To Win, SpringOwl Asset Management Founder and CEO Jason Ader spoke with Andrew Scott, vice chairman and CEO of Inside Asian Gaming, to find out what's really going on. Scott has lived in Macau since 2009, and has unique insight into the current atmosphere, what the Chinese government actually said, and what it could mean for U.S. casino operators in Macau. 

Among the topics discussed: 

  • What the Chinese government’s recent announcement means for casinos in Macau (7:00)
  • Why U.S. investors don't understand Macau (8:30)
  • What makes Macau distinctly different from Mainland China (19:11)
  • Whether casinos in Macau are a good investment right now (23:41)
  • Is Macau still investable? (31:30)
  • Why the Chinese government doesn’t want Macau to fail (33:00)
  • What will happen with gaming license renewals (39:23)
  • The impact this could have on other Asian gaming markets (44:35)

Listen to the full episode below. Don’t forget to rate and review to help others find it!  Jason’s book, “Deviate To Win: Insights From A Turnaround Investor” can be purchased on Amazon here.

DISCLAIMER

This podcast is meant to be used for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Hosts and guests may maintain positions in securities discussed. All opinions on Deviate To Win are the opinions of the host and guest, and do not represent those of SpringOwl Asset Management. Deviate To Win is produced by Benzinga.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Andrew ScottGovernment News Regulations Global Markets Interview General Best of Benzinga

