Italy Requires Evidence Of Vaccination For Employment—The First European Country To Do So

Italy has become the first European country that has made either certification of a COVID-19 vaccine, a negative COVID test or documented recovery from the virus a requirement for employment.

What Happened: The certification — known as a “green pass” — is available in paper and digital formats and is already a requirement for Italians seeking to use train stations, gyms and swimming pools and to frequent restaurants and cinemas.

Anyone without a pass can face suspension from their work and may have their pay stopped after five days.

The BBC reported the new mandate, which goes into effect on Oct. 15, applies to all places of employment, including the self-employed, and employers can be fined up to $1,700 if an audit determines employees aren't carrying green passes.

Why It's Important: Approximately 65% of Italians are fully vaccinated, but the country has seen a new surge of COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant. Italy has recorded more than 4.6 million COVID-19 cases and more than 130,000 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic took root in March 2020.

"The implementation of a pass such as the one we are bringing into force with this decree will, we are certain, help us push forward this vaccination campaign," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

Photo: Andrea Spallanzani from Pixabay.