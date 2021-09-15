Google Claims To Account For $10B Economic Benefits In South Korea After Penalty: Reuters
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has claimed to account for 12 trillion won ($10.16 billion) in economic benefits for its South Korean users after it was penalized, Reuters reports.
- The country recently slapped a penalty of 207 billion won on Google for thwarting competition in the mobile operating system market.
- Google said it provides 5.1 trillion won worth of benefits for South Koreans annually through its Play Store, 4.2 trillion won through its search engine service, 2.5 trillion won through its productivity apps, including Google Docs. It also accounts for 10.5 trillion won in economic benefits for South Korean companies annually.
- The search engine giant said that YouTube has contributed over 1.5 trillion won to South Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 and created over 86,000 full-time jobs.
- The country recently approved a bill forcing Google and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to open up their app stores to alternative payment systems.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.04% at $2,868.12 on Tuesday.
