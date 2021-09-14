 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Asks Federal Reserve To Break Up Wells Fargo
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 14, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Asks Federal Reserve To Break Up Wells Fargo

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has called on the Federal Reserve to split up Wells Fargo & Co., (NYSE: WFC) with the San Francisco-headquartered lender’s consumer banking activities separated from its other financial services offerings.

What Happened: The New York Times reports that Warren sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that insisted the central bank has the authority to revoke Wells Fargo’s financial holding company license, which would prevent the company from continuing its nonbank operations, including funds management and trading services.

“Continuing to allow this giant bank with a broken culture to conduct business in its current form poses substantial risks to consumers and the financial system,” Warren wrote.

Related Link: Why This Albemarle Analyst Is Lifting Their Price Target

Why It Happened: Wells Fargo has been repeatedly criticized by Warren after news broke in 2016 that it created millions of fake customer accounts in order to meet its sales goals, made incorrect charges to customers for mortgage rate lock extension fees and was responsible for the improper referral of customers for enrollment in third-party renter and life insurance policies and the enrollment of customers in online banking services without their knowledge or consent.

In December 2018, Wells Fargo reached an agreement with the attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia to pay $575 million in settling charges of state consumer protection laws. The company reached a $3-billion settlement in February 2020 with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In January 2020, during her ill-fated attempt to gain the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, Warren insisted that Wells Fargo’s leadership be arrested.

"Giant banks like Wells Fargo will only clean up their act when their executives know they'll face handcuffs when they preside over massive fraud," Warren said, adding that former CEO John Stumpf "will wake up to his cushy retirement while the thousands of low-level branch employees who took the fall for him and the hundreds of thousands of consumers who were cheated on his watch continue to deal with the repercussions of his scams."

In 2019, Warren introduced the Corporate Executive Accountability Act to enable the incarceration of financial services executives if they or their corporations either break the law or have enacted civil violations, but the legislation failed to attract any co-sponsors in the U.S. Senate and was never brought up for consideration. 

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Wells Fargo And Bank Of America
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Facebook, GameStop, Spotify, Tesla And More
Coca-Cola And Merck Lead The Dow Jones Lower
Why Bank Of America And Wells Fargo Bulls May Get Slaughtered
This Bitcoin-Related Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, Facebook, Disney And Amazon
'Fast Money' Picks For September 7
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elizabeth Warren Jerome H. PowellGovernment News Politics Federal Reserve General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com