 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects
  • Concerns are at peak among investors and domestic tech companies, including China's cloud majors Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) Baidu AI, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Technologies' Huawei Cloud, Canalys reports.
  • The four cloud companies account for 80% of total cloud spending in China's cloud infrastructure market, worth $6.6 billion, up 54% year on year as of Q2 2021. Alibaba Cloud led with a 33.8% market share, and Huawei had a 19.3% share.
  • The cloud companies continue to grow, defying China's tech crackdown from solid demand for digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and smart industries.
  • However, China's tech sector crackdown wreaked havoc on the companies that always supported their vast domestic market. China's Data Security Law is likely to be effective from early September attacked ByteDance, Alibaba Group, Tencent, and  DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI).
  • Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent's share prices plunged between 18% and 30% over the last six months, increasing investor concern.
  • Price Action: BABA shares closed lower by 1.60% at $165.41 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + BABA)

Baidu Launches Apollo Go Trial In Shanghai
Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Today?
China Regulators Ask Tencent, Alibaba, Peers To Stop Blocking Each Others' Links
Why Is This Chinese E-Commerce Company's Shares Trading Higher Today?
Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Fall In Hong Kong Amid Concerns Of Further Crackdown On Tech Sector In China
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Facebook, GameStop, Spotify, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com