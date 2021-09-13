 Skip to main content

Why Is This Chinese E-Commerce Company's Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • Chinese digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GSMG) won the license and permit to operate a cross-border e-commerce business. 
  • The company won approval from the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China to engage in foreign trade operations. 
  • Additionally, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China permitted the company to be a consignee of imported goods and consignor of exported goods.
  • Glory Star plans to utilize its new business license and permit to develop a new cross-border e-commerce business and expand further and promote its CHEERS e-Mall platform services to importers, exporters, and companies outside of China.
  • Meanwhile, other e-commerce majors like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are getting hammered by China's regulatory crackdown.
  • Price Action: GSMG shares traded higher by 9.13% at $2.63 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

 

