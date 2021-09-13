Why Is This Chinese E-Commerce Company's Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Chinese digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GSMG) won the license and permit to operate a cross-border e-commerce business.
- The company won approval from the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China to engage in foreign trade operations.
- Additionally, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China permitted the company to be a consignee of imported goods and consignor of exported goods.
- Glory Star plans to utilize its new business license and permit to develop a new cross-border e-commerce business and expand further and promote its CHEERS e-Mall platform services to importers, exporters, and companies outside of China.
- Meanwhile, other e-commerce majors like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are getting hammered by China's regulatory crackdown.
- Price Action: GSMG shares traded higher by 9.13% at $2.63 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
