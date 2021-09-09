Textron's Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER And 260 Aircraft Achieve EASA Certification
- Textron Inc's (NYSE: TXT) twin-turboprop models, the Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER and King Air 260, achieved European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certification and will begin deliveries for customers throughout the region.
- The Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER and King Air 260 are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.
- The new King Air turboprops were introduced in 2020, with the Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER achieving U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification in October 2020 and the King Air 260 in March 2021.
- "EASA certification begins a whole new era for the Beechcraft King Air in Europe. The King Air has been the turboprop of choice throughout this region for more than five decades, and the new 260 and 360 will build on that legendary reputation,' commented Tom Perry, vice president of Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa
- Price Action: TXT shares closed higher by 0.25% at $71.35 on Thursday.
