Rekor Systems Shares Shoot Up On LaDOTD Pilot Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
  • The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) had selected AI technology company Rekor Systems Inc's (NASDAQ: REKR) Waycare Technologies subsidiary for a pilot program. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • Waycare will help the LaDOTD reduce congestion and collisions in the Baton Rouge area and promote speed harmonization for a safer driving experience.
  • The initial deployment, which kicked off July 15, focused on some of the region's most dangerous sections of highway, Interstate 10 ("I-10") and Interstate 12 ("I-12").
  • Rekor has seen a sharp increase in demand from government agencies for real-time, AI-driven insights from roadways to build smarter and safer cities, CEO Robert Berman said.
  • Price Action: REKR shares traded higher by 15.55% at $13.23 on the last check Thursday.

