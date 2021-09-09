 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Thinks 'Rules Are For Others,' Says Amazon, Taking Aim At Tesla, SpaceX
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 5:33am   Comments
Elon Musk Thinks 'Rules Are For Others,' Says Amazon, Taking Aim At Tesla, SpaceX

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Wednesday alleged that Elon Musk-led SpaceX and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have made their views plain — “rules are for other people.”

What Happened: Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems LLC’s Lead Counsel Andrew Keisner came down heavily on Musk and his companies in a letter to Federal Communications Commission.

“Whether it is launching satellites with unlicensed antennas, launching rockets without approval, building an unapproved launch tower, or re-opening a factory in violation of a shelter-in-place order, the conduct of SpaceX and other Musk-led companies makes their view plain: rules are for other people, and those who insist upon or even simply request compliance are deserving of derision and ad hominem attacks,” wrote Keisner.

Keisner alleged that “SpaceX has just one name for any private company that dares point out its flouting of laws and regulations: ‘anticompetitive.’”

Taking a dig at Musk’s rocket company, Keisner wrote, “If the FCC regulated hypocrisy, SpaceX would be keeping the commission very busy.”

Amazon expanded the target beyond SpaceX, saying "other Musk-led companies have applied the rules-are-for-others approach as well." The e-commerce giant noted the electric vehicle maker reopening the Fremont factory in violation of the county's shelter-in-place orders to make its point.

Why It Matters: Last year, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, the company’s initiative to build a low Earth Orbit or LEO  satellite constellation that aims to provide broadband service was granted approval by the FCC.

SpaceX provides a similar service in the form of Starlink for which it began taking preorders in February this year.

Musk and Amazon Chair Jeff Bezos are also participating in a billionaire’s space race. Last month, Musk took potshots at Bezos and Amazon.

Earlier he said that Bezos had retired as Amazon CEO to “pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX.”

Price Action: On Wednesday, Amazon shares closed nearly 0.5% higher at $3,525.50 in the regular session and fell almost 0.2% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 0.13% higher at $753.87 in the regular session and declined almost 0.3% in the after-hours trading.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

