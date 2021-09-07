Taylor, Texas Offers Tax Breaks For Samsung Chip Plant: Report
- The city of Taylor, Texas is proposing to offer extensive property tax breaks to Samsung if selected as a chip building site, Reuters reports.
- Taylor is competing with Austin, Texas, to win the chip plant, which could bring 1,800 new jobs.
- Taylor proposes to offer a grant equivalent to 92.5% of assessed property tax for 10 years, 90% for the following 10 years and 85% in the 10 years after that.
- Other offers include a 92.5% tax waiver on the new property built on the site for 10 years and the repayment of development review costs.
- The 1,187.5-acre Taylor site, located about 25 miles from Austin, is bigger than the Austin site.
- Samsung last year purchased over 250 acres in Austin, in addition to the 350 acres it already owns that includes its sole U.S. chip factory.
- If Samsung selects Taylor, it plans to break ground by the first quarter of next year, with production due to start by the end of 2024.
- Samsung recently earmarked $151 billion through 2030 for advanced chipmaking
