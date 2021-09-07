Why Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft Are Eyeing This $1B Sector

Tech industry leaders are pushing the U.S. government to adopt commercially developed technologies via public-private partnerships to counter China's growing power, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The private sector commands more talent, research budgets and capabilities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing versus the Pentagon, and these elements are critical to the military and the defense as per the National Security Commission on AI.

Congress created the panel in 2018, chaired by former Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Other members included Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy, Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) CEO Safra Catz, and top Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google scientists.

The commission charted out a road map for the Pentagon to acquire commercially designed software and hardware to be at par with China's tech investment ramp.

In 2018, Google exited from an AI-driven software project with the Pentagon when employees revolted.

Microsoft, Google and others are eyeing the Pentagon's billions of dollars spent in a market dominated by Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT).

In March, Microsoft scooped a $21.9-billion contract to supply the Army with HoloLens.

However, the tech critics wary of the tech companies' growing influence see additional risks from the initiative.

