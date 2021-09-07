JD CEO Joins The Likes Of Alibaba, Pinduoduo, ByteDance - Read How?
- JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) appointed JD Retail CEO Lei Xu its first President as founder and CEO Richard Liu departed from day-to-day business.
- Liu will remain chairman and CEO focussed on formulating JD.com's long-term strategies, mentoring younger management, and contributing to the revitalization of rural areas.
- Liu still owns around 80% of the voting rights of JD.com, CNBC reports.
- Liu's control of JD.com hit the headlines after his arrest in Minneapolis in 2017 following a rape allegation, which he denied, Reuters reports.
- JD Health head Xin Lijun will become the CEO of JD Retail. The marketplace business head Jin Enlin was named the JD Health CEO.
- Liu joins peers, including Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) founder Colin Huang and TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming, who relinquished their leadership positions facing tougher competition and a widening crackdown by Beijing.
- In 2019, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) co-founder Jack Ma exited as chairman.
- Price Action: JD shares traded higher by 2.15% at $81.57 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media