How ByteDance Emulated Alibaba To Tide Through China's Fintech Crackdown?
- TikTok parent ByteDance will shrink its financial services unit and planned to sell its stockbroking operations in response to China's fintech crackdown, Reuters reported.
- ByteDance operates Songshu Zhengquan, which translates to Squirrel Securities in Hong Kong, and Haitun Gupiao, or Dolphin Stocks, in mainland China.
- ByteDance's decision also reflects its focus on e-commerce and gaming.
- ByteDance also operates Douyin Pay, its third-party mobile payment, to facilitate e-commerce transactions on the short video app Douyin.
- Recently, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) owned Ant Group invited state-backed firms to acquire a stake in the fintech giant to revive its IPO.
- Price Action: BABA shares closed lower by 0.72% at $172 on Thursday.
