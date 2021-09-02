Japan Reviews Amazon Web Services Outage: Reuters
- Japan is investigating an Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services outage that disrupted major online brokerages, a leading mobile phone carrier, and the country's biggest airline, Reuters reports.
- The outage, at least the third for Amazon since June, hit ANA Holdings Inc (OTC: ALNPY). ANA's flights got delayed after ticketing and check-in system issues. However, it sorted the problem later on.
- Amazon stated that the "loss of several core networking devices" led to the six-hour disruption in the Tokyo region and had "been resolved." SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities were among the affected online brokerages.
- A system glitch disrupted Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Financial Group Inc's (NYSE: MFG) internet services.
- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp's (OTC: NPPXF) (OTC: NTTYY) mobile phone arm NTT Docomo said some of its services were also hit.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 0.46% at $3,463.12 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Penny Stocks Tech Media