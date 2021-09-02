 Skip to main content

Thermo Fisher Receives $192.5M Contract From US Govt For Pipette Tip Manufacturing
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) has announced a $192.5 million contract award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
  • The contract covers the domestic production of pipette tips used within research and diagnostic labs to dispense precise amounts of liquid. 
  • In mid-2020, the company announced its investments to increase pipette tip production capacity to support COVID-19 testing.
  • With the DoD award, issued on behalf of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Thermo Fisher will co-invest with the U.S. government in building a new manufacturing facility.
  • Construction will be fully completed by Q3 2024, with pipette tip manufacturing starting as early as Q3 of 2023. 
  • Price Action: TMO stock is up 0.53% at $564.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

