Key Takeaways From Chinese Regulatory Summon Of DiDi, Alibaba
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 7:51am   Comments

  • Chinese regulators ordered car-hailing services run by DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), Meituan (OTC: MPNGY), and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to rectify instances of misconduct by December, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Ministry of Transport and multiple regulators, including the Cyberspace Administration of China and State Administration of Market Supervision, summoned and interviewed 11 ride-hailing firms for alleged hiring of unapproved drivers and vehicles, CNBC reports.
  • The regulators also rebuked the players for disrupting fair competition, user data protection anomalies, and hurting the interests of drivers and passengers.
  • The companies have to carry out self-inspections, fix those issues, and draft compliance plans before the end of the year.
  • The regulators forbade the ride-hailing platforms from enticing drivers through fake promotions or business risk transfer. 
  • They also sought drivers' adequate rest and asked companies to reduce the commission per ride.
  • The companies have agreed to follow the regulatory orders. The regulators had already stopped Didi from signing up new users in July.
  • Various ride-hailing competitors tried to entice users with attractive discounts to dent Didi's 90% market share in China.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.66% at $177.89, and DIDI stock is down 1.09% at $9.10 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

