Facebook's Latest Stance On Politics
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) proposes to reduce political content in the News Feed after facing user flak, Axios reports. The move will be effective from today, Engadget reports.
  • It will majorly affect the traffic to the news publishers focused on political content. Facebook is also exploring the options of adding an Election Commissioner.
  • Facebook faced immense criticism for election handling and misinformation during the latest Presidential elections.
  • Price Action: FB shares closed lower by 0.34% at $379.38 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia

