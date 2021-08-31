Facebook's Latest Stance On Politics
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) proposes to reduce political content in the News Feed after facing user flak, Axios reports. The move will be effective from today, Engadget reports.
- It will majorly affect the traffic to the news publishers focused on political content. Facebook is also exploring the options of adding an Election Commissioner.
- Facebook faced immense criticism for election handling and misinformation during the latest Presidential elections.
- Price Action: FB shares closed lower by 0.34% at $379.38 on Tuesday.
- Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia
