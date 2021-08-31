 Skip to main content

Which Big Tech Player Was The Biggest Lobbying Spender In Europe?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 5:52pm   Comments
Which Big Tech Player Was The Biggest Lobbying Spender In Europe?
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Google unit, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) emerged as the three biggest lobbying spenders in Europe against the strict laws on the U.S. tech giants, Reuters reports as per a recent study.
  • Google topped spending at €5.75 million. Facebook spent €5.5 million, Microsoft at €5.25 million, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) at €3.5 million. Huawei Technologies spent €3 million, and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) bagged the sixth position with €2.75 million.
  • The spending comes as countries are waking up to the effect of big tech companies on society. Politicians and regulators worldwide are vocal about curtailing the power and reach of the big tech players.
  • While Korea's latest bill aims to curb Apple and Google's dominating app store commissions, China's latest tech regulations aim to curb anticompetitive and antitrust behavior.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.01% at $2,909.24 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

