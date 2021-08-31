 Skip to main content

Fubo Wins Online Sports Betting Approval In Iowa
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 9:43am   Comments
  • Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) permitted FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBOto offer advance deposit online sports wagering within the state of Iowa through a market access agreement with Casino Queen. 
  • The sports streaming company's permit marks a significant score, aiming to launch its mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, in the Q4 of 2021.
  • Fubo Sportsbook will provide an elevated sports entertainment experience that will bring increased interaction and engagement between sports viewing and betting, President Scott Butera said.
  • Fubo Gaming also has obtained market access agreements in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and New Jersey.
  • Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 2.54% at $28.24 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

