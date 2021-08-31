Fubo Wins Online Sports Betting Approval In Iowa
- Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) permitted FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) to offer advance deposit online sports wagering within the state of Iowa through a market access agreement with Casino Queen.
- The sports streaming company's permit marks a significant score, aiming to launch its mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, in the Q4 of 2021.
- Fubo Sportsbook will provide an elevated sports entertainment experience that will bring increased interaction and engagement between sports viewing and betting, President Scott Butera said.
- Fubo Gaming also has obtained market access agreements in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and New Jersey.
- Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 2.54% at $28.24 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
