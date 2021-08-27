Could Another Shutdown Actually Happen? — Freightonomics

nVision Global, is a leading Global Freight Audit, Supply Chain Management Services company offering enterprise-wide supply chain solutions. With over 4,000 global business "Partners", nVision Global not only provides prompt, accurate Freight Audit Solutions, but also providing industry-leading Supply Chain Information Management solutions and services necessary to help its clients maximize efficiencies within their supply chain. To learn more, visit www.nvisionglobal.com

The threat of another economic shutdown is looming in many people's minds these days as COVID-19 variants continue to spread. But how concerned should we really be about that possibility?

Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland debate the likelihood of another lockdown on this episode of Freightonomics. Using the news of air and seaport shutdowns across Asia as a benchmark, they discuss what a shutdown could do to the markets and the economy as a whole.

Logistics Titans founder and President Wes Struebing joins the guys to offer his perspective on what locking down would do to America and if the American people would even abide by stricter COVID-19 measures.

He also talks about how people and people's buying habits drive price changes for commodities and how once those prices rise, they tend to stick around.



Image by Martin Petrů from Pixabay