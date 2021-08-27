 Skip to main content

More Trouble Brews For Alibaba, Tencent - Read How?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 3:01pm   Comments
More Trouble Brews For Alibaba, Tencent - Read How?
  • China's Tianjin city has asked municipally controlled companies to move their data from private sector operators like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Reuters reports.
  • China's cabinet, the State Council, reportedly ordered the companies to relocate their data in a state-backed cloud system called "guoziyun," which translates as "state asset cloud" by September 30, 2022.
  • Tianjin is a city of 14 million people in the south of Beijing which has a provincial-level status. The move coincides with the country's intense crackdown on the companies' access to the massive trove of data, anticompetitive behavior, and overseas IPO restrictions.
  • The rules also forbid the companies from signing new contracts with third-party cloud platforms or continue cloud resource rental agreements.
  • More clarity is pending regarding the country's stance on the other provinces.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 3.46% at $159.53, and TCEHY shares traded lower by 1.46% at $59.08 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Fooksou Lamimo via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

