How Is Nvidia Trying To Win The Arm Deal?
- Reuters reports that NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its widely criticized $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm early next month.
- The regulators will launch a full-scale 90-day investigation after a 25-day preliminary review. Nvidia agreed to address every concern raised by the European Commission, the Guardian reports.
- Nvidia claims to have won the support of Arm customers Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF), and Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL).
- Britain recently expressed reservations regarding the deal.
- Reuters previously reported that Nvidia might miss the March 2022 deadline for closing its deal due to European regulators' plan to consider it after the summer holidays.
- Price Action: NVDA share traded higher by 2.71% at $226.59 on the last check Friday.
