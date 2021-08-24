China Clears Tencent's Additional Stake Acquisition In Studio 9: Reuters
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) has won the domestic regulatory approval for acquiring an additional stake in the Chinese animation company Studio 9, Reuters reports.
- The gaming company reported a 20% revenue growth in Q2 amid regulatory crackdown tensions.
- China recently cleared Analog Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM) deal.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 8.42% at $61.95 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech Media