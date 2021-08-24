 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Clears Tencent's Additional Stake Acquisition In Studio 9: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
China Clears Tencent's Additional Stake Acquisition In Studio 9: Reuters
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) has won the domestic regulatory approval for acquiring an additional stake in the Chinese animation company Studio 9, Reuters reports.
  • The gaming company reported a 20% revenue growth in Q2 amid regulatory crackdown tensions.
  • China recently cleared Analog Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: ADIMaxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM) deal.
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 8.42% at $61.95 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY)

Alibaba Sees Rebound, Hong Kong Shares Jump 5%: What You Need To Know
Why Tencent Is Targeting The Indian Market?
Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker BYD's IPO Plans For Chip Unit Hampered By Regulatory Probe: Report
Fortnite Maker Epic Games-Google Battle Gets Murkier With Latest Revelations
Could China's Impending Regulations Jeopardize Alibaba-Backed Ant Or TikTok's IPO Ambitions?
14 SPACs That Palantir Technologies Has Invested In Or Partnered
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com