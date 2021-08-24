More Trouble Awaits For Google, Apple's App Store Commissions - Read How?
- South Korea could prohibit Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from requiring software developers to use their payment systems Reuters reported.
- If the parliament's legislation and judiciary committee ratify the "Anti-Google law" today, it could mark the end of tech companies' commissions after a final vote on Wednesday.
- Apple defended its commissions during the annual developer conference. The iPhone maker's store growth has also taken a hit.
- The tech companies have faced global flak for their growing dominance, further highlighted by the Epic Games lawsuit.
- If the new bill becomes the law, developers will be able to use other independent payment systems.
- Some European lawmakers are also trying to curb the dominance of U.S. tech companies through the Digital Markets Act.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.15% at $149.49 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
