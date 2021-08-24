 Skip to main content

More Trouble Awaits For Google, Apple's App Store Commissions - Read How?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 9:01am   Comments
  • South Korea could prohibit Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from requiring software developers to use their payment systems Reuters reported.
  • If the parliament's legislation and judiciary committee ratify the "Anti-Google law" today, it could mark the end of tech companies' commissions after a final vote on Wednesday.
  • Apple defended its commissions during the annual developer conference. The iPhone maker's store growth has also taken a hit.
  • The tech companies have faced global flak for their growing dominancefurther highlighted by the Epic Games lawsuit.
  • If the new bill becomes the law, developers will be able to use other independent payment systems.
  • Some European lawmakers are also trying to curb the dominance of U.S. tech companies through the Digital Markets Act.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.15% at $149.49 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

