Russia Penalizes Google For Retaining Illegal Content: Reuters

A Moscow court penalized Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) 10.5 million roubles ($142,877) for infringing the country's banned content rules, Reuters reports.

The court handed three administrative fines of 4 million roubles, 1.5 million roubles, and 5 million roubles, respectively, to Google.

Russia penalized Google with a series of small fines in 2020 for retaining illegal content and failing to localize user data.

Google is also subject to another court order to unblock the YouTube account of Tsargrad TV, a Christian Orthodox channel.

