Hamburg's Data Watchdog Warns Government Against Zoom
The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information has officially warned the Senate Chancellery of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg against Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Zoom's on-demand version involves transferring personal data to the U.S., as already proven under the European Court of Justice in schrems II's decision over a year ago.
Zoom allegedly violated the European Data Protection Board's guidelines for transferring personal data to a third country.
Multiple European DPAs are now reviewing the U.S.-based digital services over data transfer issues, including public warning against the use of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: F.B.) and Zoom, TechCrunch reports.
The E.U’.s data protection supervisor is also probing Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud services over the same data transfer concern.
ZM Price Action: ZM shares were down 0.79% at $345.66 at last check Tuesday.
