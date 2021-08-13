 Skip to main content

Facebook, Amazon Seek FCC Approval For Undersea Data Cable After Google: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) sought the Federal Communications Commission's permission to operate a new undersea data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile's exit, Reuters reports.
  • The companies plan to start commercial operations by late 2022. The new data connection will ramp up capacity on the demanding routes.
  •  The new cable will help support Facebook applications and provide Amazon and its affiliates with the capacity to support Amazon's cloud services offerings and connect its data centers.
  • Previously Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google announced its open subsea cable Firmina, which will run from the East Coast of the U.S. to Las Toninas, Argentina.
  • Techradar previously reported that Google was building two other undersea internet cable systems to boost network capacity between the Middle East, southern Europe, and Asia.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.02% at $362.73, and AMZN shares traded lower by 0.45% at $3,288.59 on the last check Friday.

