 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter's India Head Relocates To New Role In US: TechCrunch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter's India Head Relocates To New Role In US: TechCrunch
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) India's head Manish Maheshwari relocated to assume a new role in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations, TechCrunch reports.
  • Maheshwari assumed the role in India in April 2019.
  • He was embroiled in police cases in at least two Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, on Twitter's behalf for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people in the South Asian market.
  • Twitter had also faced flak in India for allowing tweets deemed "inappropriate" by the ruling government and labeling its official tweets misleading.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.28% at $64.77 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

US Consumer Sentiment Drops To Lowest Level Since Pandemic's Onset
Understanding Twitter's Unusual Options Activity
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Twitter, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Thursday
Jack Dorsey Pulls An Elon Musk As Bitcoin Bull Continues To Engage With Irked Ethereum Backers
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com