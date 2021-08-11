 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Senators Launch Bill To Control Apple, Google's App Store Dominance: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 5:35pm   Comments
Share:
US Senators Launch Bill To Control Apple, Google's App Store Dominance: Reuters
  • A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill to restrain dominating app stores, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Reuters reports.
  • Democrat Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar collaborated with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, prohibiting the dominant app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system. 
  • It would also forbid them from punishing apps that offer different prices or conditions through another app store or payment system.
  • The bill would also stop app stores from using non-public information about apps to compete with them.
  • Epic Games Inc had filed an antitrust case against Apple's control over apps entering its app platform and its commissions on digital sales. Epic had also accused Google of its app store practices.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 0.18% at $145.86, and GOOG shares closed lower by 0.29% at $2,753.79 on Wednesday.
  • Photo by truthseeker08 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GOOG)

WhatsApp Will Be Able To Migrate Chat History Between Mobile Operating Systems: Report
Why This Investor Thinks The Moderna Sell-Off Is A 'Phenomenal' Buying Opportunity
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Apple
Samsung's Unpacked Event 2021: 2 New Smartphones, Improved Earbuds, A Feature-Rich Smartwatch
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
8 Best Growth Stocks For The Second Half Of 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com