US Senators Launch Bill To Control Apple, Google's App Store Dominance: Reuters
- A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill to restrain dominating app stores, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Reuters reports.
- Democrat Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar collaborated with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, prohibiting the dominant app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system.
- It would also forbid them from punishing apps that offer different prices or conditions through another app store or payment system.
- The bill would also stop app stores from using non-public information about apps to compete with them.
- Epic Games Inc had filed an antitrust case against Apple's control over apps entering its app platform and its commissions on digital sales. Epic had also accused Google of its app store practices.
- Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 0.18% at $145.86, and GOOG shares closed lower by 0.29% at $2,753.79 on Wednesday.
- Photo by truthseeker08 from Pixabay
