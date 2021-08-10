 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Says It Will 'Refuse' Any Demands To Surveil Content Beyond Child Sexual Abuse From Governments

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:05am   Comments
Share:
Apple Says It Will 'Refuse' Any Demands To Surveil Content Beyond Child Sexual Abuse From Governments

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has stressed that it will not allow any government to conduct surveillance using its new tool aimed at detecting child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

What Happened: Apple said its CSAM detection capability is built solely to detect known CSAM images stored in iCloud Photos that have been identified by experts at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and other child safety groups.

“Let us be clear, this technology is limited to detecting CSAM stored in iCloud and we will not accede to any government’s request to expand it,” Apple said in a document posted to its website.

The tech giant added that the feature does not work on the private iPhone photo library on the device.

See Also: Apple Rolling Out Buy Now, Pay Later In Canada With Affirm: What Investors Should Know

Why It Matters: Apple announced the launch of the new features last week but it triggered a controversy over whether the system reduces Apple user privacy.

Security experts are worried that the technology could be eventually be expanded to scan phones for other prohibited content. It could also be used by authoritarian governments to spy on dissidents and protestors.

Will Cathcart, the head of Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp instant messaging app, criticized Apple’s plan to launch the new features, calling it a “setback for people’s privacy all over the world.”

Price Action: Apple shares closed less than 0.1% lower in Monday’s trading at $146.09.

Read Next: Apple Asking For More iOS 15 Beta Testers

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

After Google, Apple's Privacy Update Proves Costly For Facebook: Bloomberg
Apple Car Rumor Resurfaces: Report Says iPhone Maker Met With South Korean EV Component Manufacturers
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Apple Stock Holds Above Do-Or-Die Level
EXCLUSIVE: Game Where You Can Earn Dogecoin By Catching 'Dogemons' Coming Soon On iOS, Android Devices
Understanding Apple's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Child Sexual Abuse iCloud iPhone SurveillanceGovernment News Regulations Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com