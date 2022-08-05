Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.
What Happened? On this day in 2011, Standard & Poor's cut the United States’ credit rating from AAA to AA+.
Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 11,444 and the S&P 500 traded at 1,199.
What Else Was Going On In The World? In 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan triggered a tsunami that disabled the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and caused several meltdowns. The U.S. military officially repealed its “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy on gays in the armed forces. The average price of a new house was $262,260.
U.S. Credit Cut: After navigating the 2008-20009 financial crisis, the United States government saw its first credit downgrade in history in 2011. Standard & Poor's dropped the U.S. rating from AAA to AA+, marking the first time U.S. credit was not considered to be “prime.”
The move came just days after President Barack Obama signed legislation that would lower the federal deficit by $2.1 trillion over the next decade. S&P said anything short of a $4-trillion cut would be too conservative.
Moody’s and Fitch also dropped their outlooks for U.S. credit to “negative” in 2011, but neither agency cut their ratings from AAA.
The rating cut triggered a 6.6% drop in the stock market on the following Monday. U.S. debt had long been considered among the safest investments in the world.
S&P has maintained its AA+ rating for U.S. debt to this day and currently has a “stable” outlook.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.